Head-To-Head Analysis: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) versus Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stellantis and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 10 0 3.00 Subaru 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Subaru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Subaru 3.31% 5.51% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Subaru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.38 $33.13 million $0.15 125.21 Subaru $26.70 billion 0.58 $719.19 million $0.60 16.73

Subaru has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stellantis. Subaru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Subaru on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

