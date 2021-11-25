Head-To-Head Contrast: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) versus Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Square Enix and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 3 0 2.40

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $86.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.05%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Square Enix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Square Enix and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $3.14 billion 2.02 $253.26 million $2.62 20.24 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.07 billion 0.56 $4.31 billion $21.46 4.92

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 10.22% 14.54% 10.75% Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 10.57% 18.26% 5.41%

Risk & Volatility

Square Enix has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Square Enix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games. The Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development, and distribution of arcade game machines. The Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics, and game strategy books. The Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution, and licensing of derivative works. The company was founded on September 22, 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

