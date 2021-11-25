Head-To-Head Contrast: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) & Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. RenaissanceRe pays out -56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -1.19% -2.85% -0.58% Donegal Group 4.30% 5.16% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RenaissanceRe and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 1 4 0 2.50 Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus target price of $193.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given RenaissanceRe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $5.17 billion 1.45 $762.41 million ($2.53) -64.53 Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.58 $52.81 million $1.15 12.42

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Donegal Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.