Head to Head Contrast: Saga Communications (SGA) vs. Its Peers

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Saga Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89% Saga Communications Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

This table compares Saga Communications and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $95.81 million -$1.91 million 15.45 Saga Communications Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -22.01

Saga Communications’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Saga Communications. Saga Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Saga Communications and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Saga Communications Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 32.09%. Given Saga Communications’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saga Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Saga Communications pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Saga Communications lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

