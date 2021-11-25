Head-To-Head Survey: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) versus QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.50 $23.56 million $0.23 69.39 Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.82 -$175.81 million N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advantage Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.99%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 2.07% 4.25% 2.83% Advantage Solutions -3.61% -1.63% -0.72%

Summary

QuinStreet beats Advantage Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

