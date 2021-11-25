HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $189,896.53 and $13.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00235105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089592 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

