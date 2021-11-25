Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002849 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00199861 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036334 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003076 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00745680 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015857 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00077865 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
