Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00199861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00745680 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00077865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

