HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $259.35 million and $61,249.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00129329 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

