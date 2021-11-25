Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $71.09 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

