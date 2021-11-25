Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.76

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.76 and traded as low as $51.60. Heineken shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 28,502 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

