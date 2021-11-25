Helix Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,692.46 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $107,692.46 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00077266 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

