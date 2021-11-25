Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00381217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.