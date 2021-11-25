Helmet.insure Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $318,872.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.47 or 0.07600035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,655.83 or 0.99874374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,282,747 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars.

