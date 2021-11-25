HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0107

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $4,799.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.52 or 0.99110063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.10 or 0.00667808 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,213,233 coins and its circulating supply is 264,078,083 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.