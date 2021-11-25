Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 84 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.08. The firm has a market cap of £158.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.