HEROcoin Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $11.00 million and $122,014.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

