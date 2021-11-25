Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,756 ($22.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,809.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,662.93. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,922 ($25.11).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

