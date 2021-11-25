Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Financial Review

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hippo alerts:

23.4% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hippo and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Enstar Group 80.75% 19.97% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hippo and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 76.32%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Enstar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.62 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Hippo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.