Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $2.77 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 184% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00004797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $1.89 billion worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 384,500,092 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.