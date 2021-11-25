Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 69.9% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002736 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $621.85 million and $351.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 387,097,033 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

