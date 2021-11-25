Hoge Finance Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.65 million and approximately $747,875.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00089566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012393 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,782,532,697 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

