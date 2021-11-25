Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 1,480 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $276.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $279.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

