Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 1,265 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.79 and a 200 day moving average of $228.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

