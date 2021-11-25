Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 190 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,446,389. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

TSLA opened at $1,116.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 361.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.