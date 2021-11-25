Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 56,000 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of AU opened at $20.17 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.