Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 68,725 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Atomera comprises about 1.5% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 3.14% of Atomera worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATOM stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $558.57 million, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

