Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 9,053 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth $303,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

TOTL stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.