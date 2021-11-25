Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.36% of First Foundation worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $3,475,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at $763,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,946.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,193 shares of company stock worth $883,910. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

