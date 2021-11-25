Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in NIKE by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92. The company has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

