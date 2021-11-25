Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 536.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NVDA opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $814.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.30 and a 200-day moving average of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

