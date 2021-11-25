Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

