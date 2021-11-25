Hollencrest Capital Management Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

