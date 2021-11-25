Hollencrest Capital Management Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.93 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

