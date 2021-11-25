Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

