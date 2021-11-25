Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 521.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,012 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 1.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.60 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.