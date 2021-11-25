Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 10,200 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

