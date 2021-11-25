Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 6,484 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 11.4% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $127,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $398.76 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $294.59 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

