Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 7,280 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $117.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

