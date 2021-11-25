Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $248.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.89. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

