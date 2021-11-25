Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.35% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $163.90 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $121.14 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59.

