Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 268,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 130,437 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 299,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 52,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.61 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.