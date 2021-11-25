Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

