Holo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $192.94 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $192.94 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00240462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,037,114,406 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.