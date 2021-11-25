Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Boosted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.21. 3,265,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.98 and its 200-day moving average is $223.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.