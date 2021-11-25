Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $88,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.1% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.