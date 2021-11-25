HOQU (HQX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $978,183.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. HOQU has a total market cap of $388,086.70 and $978,183.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00235573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012381 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

