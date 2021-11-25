Hord Price Up 13.6% This Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Hord has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $557,183.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.91 or 0.07568839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.48 or 1.00196722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.