Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 318 ($4.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 449.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 399.93. The firm has a market cap of £697.05 million and a P/E ratio of 113.33.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($22,909.59).

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

