Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,517 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Howmet Aerospace worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after buying an additional 1,387,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,235,032 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

