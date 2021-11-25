H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.31

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.31 and traded as high as C$16.74. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 330,265 shares.

HR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.39.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.31.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.